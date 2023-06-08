It was hard to keep your eyes off of Erica Mena at the premiere for ‘The Stepmother 3’ who shined in a skin-baring $1,211 purple dress designed by LaQuan Smith! The lead actress is the first Love and Hip Hop cast member to star in a trilogy.
The violet sequin on this open back number is a staple material from LaQuan’s Spring Summer 2023 collection. Pairing the dress with a pair of Tom Ford pumps in highlighter green, a choice fashioned by stylist Scooter Styles, really drove the look home. We love the color combination!
Would you splurge?