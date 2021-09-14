Eniko Hart is slaying, per usual. Recently, she and husband-comedian Kevin Hart attended a wedding where the two wore black looks. While celebrating the love of their friends, she showed us how to slay during the wedding season!

Eniko Hart struck a pose in her all black, sleeveless ALEXIS “Selma” dress, which featured a light ruffle on the bottom (sold out). Along with the black ALEXIS dress, she accessorized with a green Chanel bag topped off with a pair of $1,065 Off-White “Allen” Bow Mules. This look was styled by Crystal Woo.

Tis’ the wedding seaon! If you are attending any weddings this season, be inspired by the Eniko Hart slay.

So tell us, would you slay this wedding season look?