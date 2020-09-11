Engagement Fever: The Rings of Celebrities Who Got Engaged During Quarantine

As we approach the last quarter of the year, it seems that many celebs did some soul-searching and have realized that they are ready to settle down, leading them to propose to the partners. Let’s take a look at the engaged couples and their engagement rings:

Liam Payne and Maya Henry

“Massive” is an understatement when describing the diamond ring that Liam Payne used to propose to his model-girlfriend, Maya Henry. A few weeks ago, the couple was spotted in London, where Henry was wearing the huge piece of bling. By the looks of it, Payne proposed with either a radiant or cushion cut diamond, with 20 carats, valued at close to $4 million.

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato

Unlike Payne and Henry, Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich announced their engagement via their Instagram pages, and their posts gave us a glimpse into Lovato’s exquisite ring. Her boyfriend took the time to design the engagement ring, made from an emerald cut set in platinum with small trapezoid diamonds. It is said to cost between $2.5 million and $5 million.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham also took to Instagram to announce his engagement to Nicola Peltz. Beckham reportedly designed the ring, which features a classic solitaire emerald-cut diamond set on either platinum or white gold band. This engagement ring style is a popular choice among celebrities like Jennifer Lopez for its clean lines and simplicity.

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan

It seems that Jenna Dewan is ready to settle down again after she said yes to her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, while she was pregnant with their first child together. According to this Instagram post, Kazee shared that he designed the engagement ring together with Nikki Reed to come up with a solitaire ring that perfectly embodies Dewan’s personality and character. According to jewelry experts, the ring’s center stone features 3.5 to 4 carats and was set on a gold band. Depending on the gemstone’s characteristics, the ring’s value ranges from $50,000 to $80,000.

Mike Barrett and Anna Faris

Unlike the other couples, Mike Barrett and Anna Faris announced their engagement before lockdown orders. Faris showed off her yellow cushion-cut diamond with a halo set on either a gold or platinum diamond-encrusted band with a subtle split shank. According to experts, the ring has a value of between $25,000 and $50,000. Such colored rings are popular nowadays, as seen on Blake Lively and Katy Perry.

Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star, Morgan Stewart, surprised many when she brandished her engagement ring from her current beau, Jordan McGraw, while celebrating the Fourth of July. The ring is an elongated diamond set on a yellow gold band, which, according to experts, has an estimated value of $60,000 to as much as $100,000.

Connor McGregor and Dee Devlin

Another couple caught by the love bug is former UFC champ, Connor McGregor and longtime partner, Dee Devlin. McGregor took to Instagram to share their photo that captured their broad smiles and huge bling. The massive ring seems to be an elongated diamond with a 7 carat stone and a price tag of about $100,000 or more.

While these celebrities will often spend thousands of dollars to pop the question, average folks can still impress their partners. All they need is an engagement ring that’s just as exquisite but not as expensive by going for sustainable and ethically sourced rings like those offered by Love & Promise Jewelers. In the end, the price tag doesn’t matter. What’s important is that you get to spend your life with your soulmate.