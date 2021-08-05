Emily B was spotted stepping out for the night in a chic look. She struck a pose in a blue and white tie-dye shirt dress from Fashion Nova, discover how you can get her affordable look:
Emily B wore Fashion Nova’s $59.99 Going Big Denim Corset Shirt Dress. The shirt dress itself is quite the head-turner as it possesses many fashionable details including its allover tie-dye design and triple-belted corset detail. The denim shirt dress also presents itself with a slight high-low feature as the front rests just above the knee along with functioning front buttons. Emily B accessorized the shirt dress with a pair of crystal-embellished blue heels and a white Prada shoulder bag.
Thinking of how to style the Going Big Denim Corset Shirt Dress? Try it with white sneakers and a white handbag for a casual outing.
Thoughts? Shop the dress here!