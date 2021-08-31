Emily B snagged a quick mirror flick on her way out for the night. For her going-out look, she donned a zebra print mini dress by Fashion Nova.
Emily B wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Spree Dress which is actually a maxi dress that Emily B cut and turned into a mini dress. The long sleeve maxi dress features a deep v-neckline complete with shoulder pads and two high slits on the skirt portion of the dress. While Emily rocks the dress in a zebra/print, or black/combo, it also comes in burgundy, black, brown, royal, blue/combo, off-white, navy/combo, kelly green, and ivory/combo.
Emily B paired the dress with studded heeled sandals with a wavy ponytail for her hairstyle.
Thoughts? Shop the dress here.