Emily B Keeps It Chic in Pink Wearing Fashion Nova Two Piece Set and Sunglasses

Emily B is always supplying endless style inspiration with her bomb looks. She recently graced the ‘gram to share a selfie of her pink look which included a two piece set and sunglasses from Fashion Nova.

Emily B wore Fashion Nova’s $24.99 Honeycomb Legging Set in neon pink. Her two-piece set features a short sleeve two-way zipper top and high waist leggings in a unique ruched design. It also comes in a wide range of colors including black, red, royal, and brown. She decided to go full-on pink with her look, pairing the co-ord with Fashion Nova’s $9.99 Fuel To The Fire Sunglasses in pink.

Emily B’s Honeycomb Legging Set can be dressed in a sporty way with a pair of trendy sneakers or dressed up for an outing with heels and sunglasses.

Loving her look? Secure it here!