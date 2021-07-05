Emily B Attends the Premiere of Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’ Documentary With Fabolous Wearing Fashion Nova Coral Three Piece Set

Emily B and Fabolous were spotted at the NYC premiere of Mary J. Blige’s My Life documentary. While Fabolous kept it cozy and casual, Emily B opted for a coral three-piece set from Fashion Nova.

Emily B wore Fashion Nova’s $54.99 Tara 3 Piece Pant Set in coral. While the color worn by Emily B is sold out, it is still available in black and marsala. The set features an oversized button-up shirt, triangle bralette top and drawstring cropped cigarette pants. Emily chose to keep the top buttoned up and paired it with a baby pink belt. She also accessorized the look with a white handbag and metallic-look heeled sandals.

In need of some style inspo? Rock the Tara 3 Piece Pant Set with the button shirt open to show off the bralette top and pair with your favorite heels and a trendy handbag for the ultimate look.

Shop the Tara 3 Piece Pant Set here!

Photos: Andre “DreVinci” Jones