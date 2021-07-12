Ella Rodriguez Spotted Out in a Cozy Nude Velour Set by Fashion Nova

During a night out, Ella Rodriguez was spotted rocking a trendy casual look including a velour set by Fashion Nova. Let’s get into her look:

Ella Rodriguez wore Fashion Nova’s $54.99 Good Together 3 Piece Velour Short Set in nude. The color worn by Ella is currently sold out, but it is still available in blue, lavender, and pink. The set features three pieces: a triangle bralette top, high waist shorts, and zip-up hoodie. Each piece matches as they appear in a smooth-to-touch velour material. Ella accessorized the look with a Prada bag and bucket hat along with a pair of Off-White x Air Jordan 5 sneakers.

The Good Together 3 Piece Velour Short Set can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. Dress it up with your favorite sneakers for a casual outing or wear it with a pair of PVC heels for happy hour with your girls.

