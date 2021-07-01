Ella Rodriguez Rocks an All White Look Featuring a Fashion Nova White Midi Dress

Ella Rodriguez was spotted in NYC donning an all-white look. Complete with designer accessories and icy blonde hair to match, she posed in a white midi dress by Fashion Nova.

Ella Rodriguez wore Fashion Nova’s $19.99 Adaline Midi Dress in white. The Adaline Midi Dress is literally a summer must-have, appearing as a body-hugging midi dress with a racer neck detail. It comes in summer-approved colors as well including pink, white, coral and black. She decided to go all-white with her entire look, opting for Chanel shoes and a hanbbag along with blonde deep waves.

Fashion Nova customers are loving the Adaline Midi Dress, commenting that it “fits like a glove” and serves as the “perfect little white dress”.

In need of a white dress for summer? Shop the Adaline Midi Dress here before it’s gone!