Ella Rodriguez stepped out for a night on the town wearing a casual yet chic look. The beauty entrepreneur was outfitted in a Fashion Nova wraparound crop shirt paired with denim shorts and white sandals.

Ella Rodriguez wore Fashion Nova’s $24.99 Not Here For Games Poplin Top in white. The top is serves as an upgrade to the classic white collar shirt appearing with a wraparound tie detail and cup cropped hem. While Ella is rocking the white version of the top, it comes in a black colorway as well. Ella paired the look with a pair of distressed denim shorts, white sandals, oversized sunglasses, and a navy blue Chanel handbag.

In need of a look for your next outing? Rock the Not Here For Games Poplin Top with a pair of jeans, your favorite handbag, and heeled sandals.

