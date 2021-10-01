When it came to her latest look, Ella Rodriguez went for a stylish yet casual ensemble. Included in her outfit, she wore an affordable multicolor patchwork shirt from Fashion Nova.

Ella Rodriguez wore the $44.99 I Wanna Know Plaid Tunic from Fashion Nova. Ella paired the top with black leggings, Nike Dunk Low “Michigan” sneakers, and a red Chanel handbag. She also rocked a shimmering cuban link necklace to go with her look.

The I Wanna Know Plaid Tunic appears in a multicolor plaid patchwork design with functioning front buttons and a slightly frayed raw hem. The tunic top also comes oversized for extreme coziness and comfortability.

You may notice that Ella’s top seems to be cropped, leading us to believe she cut the garment to achieve that look. You can cut the top as well for a cropped vibe or leave it as it comes for an oversized feel. The choice is yours!

Thoughts? Shop the top here.