Ella Rodriguez Enjoys Her Vacation in Puerto Rico Wearing Yellow Two Piece Set From Fashion Nova

Better known as Slay by Ella or Ella Bands, influencer and entrepreneur Ella Rodriguez is always heating up Instagram with her stylish looks. She was recently spotted in Puerto Rico rocking a yellow two piece maxi set from Fashion Nova.

Ella Rodriguez wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 Shelley Skirt Set in a mustard colorway. Rodriguez accessorized the look with Chanel accessories including a black furry bag, logo slides, and sunglasses. She sported her blonde hair in a long straight style.

While the Shelley Skirt Set is sold out, you can find a similar look with Fashion Nova’s 44.99 Laurel Off Shoulder Maxi Dress. It is also available in mustard with an off-the-shoulder top portion. Similar to the skirt set, the dress also features a leg slit in a smocked, prairie style.

If you’re looking for vacation looks, this is the perfect dress to add to your vacay rotation. It is flowy and comfortable for vacation activities and ‘gram-worthy flicks.

Need this dress in your life? Secure it here.