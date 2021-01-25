EJ Johnson Spotted Shopping in LA Wearing an All Black Leather Look With an Black Crocodile Hermes Birkin Bag
EJ Johnson was spotted this weekend treating himself to some retail therapy in Los Angeles, California. Of course, the TV personality and socialite was dressed to impress donning a stylish all-black look.
EJ Johnson stepped out for a day of shopping rocking an all black leather look accessorized with a black crocodile Hermès Birkin bag.
After all the Birkin talk that graced the internet last year, the bag still seems to be a favorite amongst celebrities in all industries. You can shop a similar version of Johnson’s bag here and below:
Thoughts?
Photos: Backgrid