Fresh from new Barbie movie imagery hitting the net, everyone seems to be pulling out the pink, much like EjJohnson, who was spotted shopping in a poppy athleisure look.
While grocery shopping at Bristol Farms, Johnson wore a bubble gum pink Barbie-esque cropped jacket by Balmain layered over a white Nike tennis dress, which he accessorized with gray Balenciaga Speed sneakers and a hot pink Dior x ERL quilted Saddle bag.
A denim jacket over a tennis dress is the kind of retro west coast athleisure look that gets pinned to multiple Pinterest boards, but Johnson makes it his own with modern touches like knit sneakers instead of tube socks and the current It trainer. The vibrant and trendy bag is the perfect finishing touch for this rich kid of Beverly Hills.