“You only live once: that’s the motto, ni**a, YOLO” was the infamous lyrics that Drake spit on his song ‘The Motto,’ and perhaps that’s the perfect mentality to have in order to try new things and step outside of your comfort zone.

The 36-year old Canadian rapper definitely stepped outside of the box with his latest yellow and blue nail polish color that he debut while hosting a Live Kick Stream to promote online Casino Stake, Saturday night.

Drizzy created quite the controversy from fans and media outlets alike since showcasing his bright nails. However, he isn’t the first to do so as rappers like A$AP Rocky and Lil Yachty have incorporated the nail polish trend into their personal style for quite some time now.

On our Instagram post of the Young Money Entertainment artist , @Septs.very.own commented, “I feel like it’s a dare or something. Cause I can see Drake with a way better mani than that,” while user @love_dove53 expressed, “Nail polish on guys is such a cool look.”

While Drake kept his manicure simple with solid colors, Rihanna’s beau A$AP Rocky goes all out with his manicure, sometimes coming up with better designs than women. As you can see, his designs are assorted from everything from flags, and fire flames to smiley faces and words like, “YO.”

Also showing us smiley face symbols was 26-year old rapper Playboi Carti, who showed off his well manicure clear smiley face nails while dining at a restaurant.

Both Lil Yachty and Young Boy Never Broke Again took to their Instagram live stories to show off their nails. Yachty who’s known for getting creative and innovative with his designs like A$AP Rocky, consistency challenges the status quo of masculinity, and considering we’re in 2023 , we should all adapt.

Contrary to like Yachty’s colorful designs, Young Boy Never Broke Again opted for all black nails that felt very masculine and gave off rock & roll vibes with his skull ring.

As you can see, men getting their nails painted has become a common trend amongst rappers that we don’t foresee going anywhere.

We believe that freedom of expression comes in all shapes and forms so we respect men with getting manicures and painting their nails. Despite some people being judgmental, it’s only a matter of time before others eventually join in on the trend and make men getting their nails painted a norm.