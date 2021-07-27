DreamDoll was spotted recently enjoying a tropical vacation with white sand and palm trees! As she soaked up the sun by the sea, she rocked a crochet cover up jumpsuit from Fashion Nova.
DreamDoll wore Fashion Nova’s $64.99 Relaxing All Summer Crochet Cover Up Jumpsuit in mocha. The vacation-ready coverup jumpsuit is made entirely of a crochet knit material with a halterneck tie and deep v-neckline. It appears DreamDoll wore it alone, pairing the jumpsuit with a floppy beach hat and Chanel straw handbag. Additionally, she went with stud earrings and a bracelet for her jewelry accessories. The rapper also sported a braided hairstyle for her vacation hairdo.
You can wear the jumpsuit alone like DreamDoll or as a coverup with your bathing suit. The choice is yours!
Thoughts? Shop it here!