DreamDoll Keeps It Cute and Stylish in Fashion Nova Orange Plaid Joggers

DreamDoll recently appeared on the ‘gram in a dazzling orange look accompanied with the caption: “Keep it Cute”. For her look, she wore a pair of stylish orange plaid joggers by Fashion Nova with accenting orange pieces and accessories.

DreamDoll wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 Never Over Plaid Joggers in the orange/combo color. She finished the look off with an orange shoulder cutout long sleeve top and multicolor booties. She also went with soft glam makeup and a sleek slicked-back ponytail.

While the colorway DreamDoll is wearing is sold out, the joggers are also available in red, green and grey.

The pants comes as a cargo-style joggers with side leg pockets and an edgy, looping chain hooked to waistline.

Customers rave that these joggers are stretchy, comfortable, and provide the perfect fit for your curves.

