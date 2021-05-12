DreamDoll Keeps It Chic in a Black Buckle Pleated Skirt by Fashion Nova

DreamDoll was spotted out and about rocking a stylish ensemble. When it came to her look, she gave us a moment of high-low fashion rocking a Fashion Nova black pleated skirt with designer pieces.

DreamDoll wore Fashion Nova’s $29.99 Bad Reputation Pleated Mini Skirt in black. First things first, this is not your typical pleated preppy skirt. This mini skirt features a half pleated skirt, half short style which essentially makes it a skort. The side with the shorts includes an edgy buckle which wraps around the thigh.

While the black version DreamDoll wore is sold out, there is also a grey and black plaid colorway available!

DreamDoll paired the skirt with a baby pink Celine hoodie and salmon pink Hermes Birkin bag along with a pair of black Givenchy “Shark Lock” boots.

Thoughts? Shop the skirt here!