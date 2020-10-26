Dream Doll Spotted in Cloud Print Fashion Nova Crop Top!
DreamDoll was catching some sun during a day out in a stylish ensemble featuring a Fashion Nova top!
DreamDoll wore Fashion Nova’s I’m Your Cloud Nine Cropped Top paired with reworked jeans, a blue Louis Vuitton bag, and denim heeled sandals! The crop top appears in mesh with a blue and white cloud print along with a lettuce-edge detailing on the hem. This stretchy top will take your casual look to the next level, so secure yours today!
Shop the top here!