Dream Doll Spotted in Cloud Print Fashion Nova Crop Top!

DreamDoll was catching some sun during a day out in a stylish ensemble featuring a Fashion Nova top!

DreamDoll wore Fashion Nova’s I’m Your Cloud Nine Cropped Top paired with reworked jeans, a blue Louis Vuitton bag, and denim heeled sandals! The crop top appears in mesh with a blue and white cloud print along with a lettuce-edge detailing on the hem. This stretchy top will take your casual look to the next level, so secure yours today!

