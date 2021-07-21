Draya Michele seems to be enjoying her vacay in St. Barts, or Saint Barthélemy. The model-entrepreneur shared a flick from her trip where she struck a pose in a flattering Fashion Nova dress.

Draya Michele wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Dakiti Mesh Maxi Dress. Perfect for a night out on a tropical vacation, the dress presents itself in a trendy multicolor animal print with adjustable PVC spaghetti straps in a breathable mesh fabric. Since the dress is mesh, it offers lots of stretch in addition to a bodysuit lining. Draya accessorized the look with a pair of yellow strap heeled sandals and purple spiral drop earrings.

The Dakiti Mesh Maxi Dress makes sure to supply and serve our curvy Bombshells as sizes range up to 3X.

What say you? Shop the Dakiti Mesh Maxi Dress here.