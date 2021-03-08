Draya Michele Stuns in Fashion Nova Cowl Neck Satin Tie-Dye Mini Dress

Draya Michele is always been one to watch when it comes to style! She recently took a trip to the Bahamas where she showed off her glowing tan in a cowl neck satin dress by Fashion Nova.

Draya Michele wore Fashion Nova’s $29.99 Sparks Are Flying Satin Mini Dress. The dress appears in a tie-dye design complete with features like ties at the shoulder, a ruched detailing on both sides and a hidden zipper on the back. Not to mention, the dress comes in a chic satin fabric with an attractive cowl neck.

Draya Michele accessorized her look with gold jewelry and yellow thong heeled sandals.

Got a getaway planned? This dress is the perfect addition to your other vacay looks. Shop the look here!