Draya Michele Spotted with Tyrod Taylor in Malibu Wearing House of CB Brown Sleeveless Mesh Bodysuit and Tie-Dye Ruched Mesh Mini Skirt
Earlier this week, Draya Michele and her beau Tyrod Taylor were spotted out for a date night donning stylish looks. Now, the two are back at it again giving us another style moment while out and about in Malibu, Calfornia.
Draya Michele wore a look by House of CB including their $109 “Pearl” Chocolate Print Ruched Mesh Bodysuit and $89 “Aubrey” Ivy Print Ruched Mesh Mini Skirt. She accessorized the look with nude heeled sandals and a Louis Vuitton Monogram Pochette bag customized with Murakami flowers by Benita the Diva.
Tyrod Taylor opted for an $849 Amiri patchwork tie-dye vacation shirt paired with cream shorts, $90 Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, and a $790 monogram Dior Reverse Teddy-D Small Brim Bucket Hat Dior.
Photos: @shotbynyp