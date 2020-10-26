Draya Michele Spotted in Champagne Zara Leather Top and Wide Leg Leather Pants for Night Out in LA
Draya Michele is always showcasing her her bomb style on ‘gram! She recently showed off a leather look she wore for a night out while in LA and it’s quite affordable! Let’s dive into the details of Draya’s look:
Draya Michele wore Zara’s $89 leather top and $199 wide leg leather pants in champagne while out and about in Los Angeles! You can secure this look for yourself by shopping the links below:
Thoughts on her look?