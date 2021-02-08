Draya Michele Spotted in Beverly Hills Wearing BBXBRAND Blue ‘Ice’ Blazer Dress Paired with a Quilted Chanel Bag and Yellow Bottega Veneta Mules
Draya Michele gave the paparazzi quite the look while she was out in Beverly Hills the other day. The media personality was spotted out and about in a blue ensemble that was nothing but chic.
Draya Michele wore BBXBRAND‘s ‘Ice’ Blazer Dress (sold out) paired with a blue quilted lambskin Chanel bag (sold out) and $790 yellow Bottega Veneta leather mules. For the look, she opted for a slick-back ponytail and small silver hoops.
Photos: @shotbynyp
Thoughts on her look?