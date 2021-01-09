Draya Michele Spied with Tyrod “Ty” Taylor in BBX Brand Red Top and Pants Set + Henry Face Mask

You ask, we answer! @Rio_m3 writes, “Can you tell me where Draya’s outfit is from?”  @Quita_Sateira adds, “Good morning, I would love to know the diets on Draya’s fit.

Draya stepped out with new beau Tyrod Taylor wearing a Henry Mask Face Mask and a look from Fashion Bomb favorite BBX Brand.

Her mask is a celeb favorite, and is distinguishable by it’s almost origami like construction:

Her sold out ensemble includes Red Palazzo pants and a loose fit Pajama style shirt:

Sadly, her look is sold out, but you can cop her mask at HenryMask.com.

Thoughts on her date night look?

Images: Shot By Nyp

