Draya Michele Rocks Fashion Nova Brown Knit Oversized Romper

Draya Michele served up a major look while rocking a Fashion Nova brown knit romper and thigh high boots!

Draya Michele wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 Chilled Out Oversized Romper in mocha. Michele accessorized the look with thigh high Gucci boots and an orange crossbody bag.

Also available in pink, the Chilled Out Oversized Romper features long sleeves, a chest pocket and functioning front buttons.

The cool thing about the Chilled Out Oversized Romper is that it is versatile piece! You wear it around the house or dress it up with heels or sneakers for an outing.

Feeling this romper? Secure it here today!