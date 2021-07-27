Draya Michele took to the ‘gram to share a stunning style moment where she donned a black one-shoulder dress from your favorite online retailer, Fashion Nova.
Draya Michele wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 Very Special Double Lined Midi Dress in black. Presenting itself in fuchsia as well, the dress has a one-shoulder detail which finds itself connected to the dress’s top by a knot. It also comprises of a cutout detail, revealing much of the wearer’s abdomen. For a sexy finish, the dress has a head-turning thigh slit. Draya allowed the dress to steal the spotlight, opting for minimal jewelry. She completed her look with a sleek short bob cut.
Have a date night coming up? The Very Special Double Lined Midi Dress is perfect for date night with your beau. It sexy details will leave his eyes on you all night long.
Thoughts? Shop it here!