Toronto held a Raptors game in which Canadian mega rapper Drake made a fashionable court-side appearance bundled up in a one-of-a-kind Jean-Charles de Castelbajac teddybear coat! The cozy jacket came from the designer’s archives and was originally crafted in 1987.

While sports fans across Twitter and Instagram gave their mixed review on the outfit, the fashion world seems to be pretty onboard with de Castelbajac’s pushed design perspective and Drake’s audacious sense of style. This is not the first time the rap star has a teddybear JC de Castelbajac creation either! Back in 2014, Drake was outfitted in a similar coat that was black with plushies all over it.

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac is known for creating wearable art and his pieces often sell for tens, even hundreds of thousands and often climb to the million dollar mark. While you can’t quite buy Drake’s coat off the market, it’s certain that this fashion moment has increased the value for when the collectible does go up for sale, auction or otherwise!

