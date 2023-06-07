Hot! Or hmm?

This SZN is all about denim-on-denim and thanks to these trendy Dolce & Gabbana denim embellished heels to complete your look, you’re sure to be one of the flyest out to step to any gathering on function.

Made in Italy, Dolce & Gabbana is best known for their high-end uniquely designed shoes. These heels are no exception and retail at $1,377. Topped with a rhinestone square buckle, Dolce & Gabbana’s denim patchwork-style pointed toe heels were created with a contemporary design in mind and for a modern woman who can rise to the call of duty.

The chic distressed denim heels stand at 4.5 inches, and we love the subtle detail on the back of the heels that has D&G logo in silver hardware.

We also adore the versatility that these shoes offer in terms of styling them up or down. Of course you can never go wrong with denim-on-denim, however these stunning heels would also compliment all-white or can be paired beautifully with a linen ensemble for summer.

At first sight would you splurge?