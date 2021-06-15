Doja Cat Wears Aliette Orange Embellished Jumpsuit To Attend Gunna’s Party

Doja Cat wore Aliette FW21 jumpsuit and catsuit to attend Gunna’s birthday party on Monday, June 14th in Los Angeles, CA. 

The jumpsuit features elaborate beading an elongated hem.

Hot! What say you?

Hollywood, CA – A smiling Doja Cat makes sure to stand out in an orange dress while attending Gunna's Birthday Party in Hollywood.

Images: Backgrid

