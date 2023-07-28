Dj Khaled, arguably the world’s most positivity-promoting disc jockey, appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast to discuss the Golf Classic, an inaugural golf tournament hosted by his non-profit charitable organization, the We The Best Foundation.

In true Khaled spirits, he was more than happy to discuss “enriching the lives of the next generation”, and he did it in style. For his appearance, he wore Louis Vuitton’s graphic short-sleeved cotton shirt with coordinating swim trunks. The brand’s renowned monogram is done in a light and dark blue watercolors with motifs of a coral reef.

Photo: Jordan Barber

He finished the look with a fresh white Air Force 1 Lows and a silver watch. Khaled’s look is a prime example of matching sets being the ultimate summer staple. When you’re looking for a stylish solution to an effortless look, coordination is what people cling to. With a fun print or pattern and sublime colors, you’re ready for summer, and here, Khaled certainly is.

Photo: Jordan Barber Photo: Jordan Barber

