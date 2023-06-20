It looks like we have another summer anthem with Diddy’s latest song, “Act Bad” featuring City Girls and Fabulous.
The song which officially releases 3-weeks ago, now has a music video coming out with the team of 4 and of course they looked summer ready.
Has anyone else noticed how beneficial Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship is? Talk about having a unison that you can monetize on.
From the ‘Caresha Please’ show, to a series of songs recently released by the duo, Yung Miami and Diddy are ‘acting bad’ straight to the bank.
Diddy wore a birch brown $623 Burberry jersey tank top that was finished with an athletic striped rib-knit trim and had Burberry’s signature check motif. Yung Miami on the other hand kept things simple with a baby blue two-piece set and iced out diamonds.
JT wore a $360 yellow Spongebob GCDS bikini that had crochet cups and was embroidered with 3D elements. She layered her bikini with a yellow and white Moto style jacket and we absolutely loved this bright hue color on her gorgeous skin complexion.