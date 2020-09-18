Designer Spotlight: London Couture Est 90 as Worn by Emily B, Ashanti, Marlo Hampton, Claire Sulmers, and More!

Happy Friday, folks!

While in Atlanta, I spent almost every day with a designer you should have on your radar: London Couture Est. 90!

The Richmond, Virginia native (whose real name is London), has dressed many fly fashionistas you know, including Emily B, Alonzo Arnold, Fantasia, Ashanti, Marlo Hampton, Alonzo Arnold, ParisChea, and of course yours truly!

He got his start in fashion in a bit of an unconventional way. He says, “My first client was my pastor’s wife assistant. She was like, ‘You’re gonna make this dress for me, I’m going to this banquet.’ I was fresh out of fashion school and I was like, ‘No I’m not, I’m not making this dress!’ She showed up to my door with a bag of fabric. I yielded and made the dress. The dress turned out so amazing and she got so many compliments, that after that moment, I was booked out 5-6 months at a time to the point where I could not take any more clients. I realized in that moment, I had a gift. I decided to take it a little bit more seriously.”

Since then, he has moved to Atlanta and set up shop at the Ivy Showroom (800 Miami Circle, Atlanta, GA 30324), ATL’s preeminent black owned rental house, which offers designer pieces for use in photo and video shoots.

For those who want to become fashion designers, London offers the following advice, “Once you get that inkling that this is what you want to do, take it seriously. Believe in what you want to do. Go hard. Don’t let anyone tell you differently. You have to spend countless days and nights pouring into your talent. In order to come out wth a spectacular piece, you have to do the research. Find out the structure, [find out the] fabrics. Put time and effort. Be ok with sacrifice. Own your talent. Go for it.”

Follow him and his fabulous creations on Instagram @LondonCouture.Est90, and send him a DM if you ever need a custom look for your next big event!

What do you think?