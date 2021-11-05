YouTube star De’arra Taylor never misses when it comes to rocking a bomb look. She was spotted at the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards game recently where she stunned in an edgy-chic look.
The fashionista rocked a $160 cream Vale cardigan paired with a flirty Loverboy by Charles Jeffery mini kilt. To add to the stylish look, she accessorized with black Christian Louboutin Izamayeah 130 platforms and a $5,800 Chanel Cruise 2020 black and red patent handbag (sold out).
This look was styled by Naya Ashley.
What do you think?