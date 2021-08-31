De’arra Taylor let us know that she’s “pressure” in her latest blue look. The YouTube star struck a pose in a royal blue tube mini dress and croc knee-high boots.

De’arra Taylor wore Fashion Nova’s $19.99 Aries Nights Tube Mini Dress in royal. The tube mini dress proves to be quite versatile as you can dress it up or down, appearing with no sleeves in a body-hugging yet stretchy fabric. Not to mention, it is offered in other colorways including black, mint, and red.

For accessories, the rising fashionista paired the dress with blue croc embossed knee-high boots and gold chain jewelry. As for her hair, she went her signature long wavy hair.

Loving this dress? Shop it now during Fashion Nova’s 40% off sitewide sale and secure it for just $11.99. Shop here!