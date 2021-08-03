De’arra provided a bomb style moment over the weekend while in Miami. The YouTube star served pops of color in a multicolor Fashion Nova crochet knit dress. Discover how you can achieve her affordable look below:

De’arra Taylor wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Dancing In Tulum Crochet Mini Dress. Executing the ultimate vacay vibes, the dress appears in a multicolor striped knit material with a square neckline connected to a halter neck tie. Since the dress is made of a crochet knit material which makes it rather see-through, it also comes with a white panty lining. She accessorized the look with a Chanel white handbag and what appears to be yellow Bottega Veneta sandals, giving us a moment of high-low fashion. For jewelry, she opted for a pair of oversized gold earrings and a stack of gold bracelets.

Getting a vacay in before the summer ends? This dress will be the perfect addition to your vacation wardrobe. It offers immense stretch and presents itself in a stylish mutlicolor design that’ll leave all eyes on you! You can wear it alone or rock it with your bathing suit as a cover up.

Thoughts? Shop the Dancing In Tulum Crochet Mini Dress here.