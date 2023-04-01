Last year, Chicago icon and femcee Da Brat wed Kaleidoscope Hair Products founder Jesseca Harris in a beautiful outdoor ceremony. Now the two beauties are expecting and recently celebrated their gender reveal in style.

Both mothers-to-be went super extravagant with the blue and pink theme, rocking both colors from their hair down to their shoes.

Photo: IG Reproduction Photo: IG Reproduction

Jesseca’s long tresses were split down the middle with a bright pink on the right side, while the left was a cool blue. Da Brat had her pink and blue coils mixed and styled with a pink and blue bandana. While Jessica wore the ocean blue Mina tassel knit gown by Hanifa, styled with a pink Valentino belt, Da Brat pulled up in a more street-centric look wearing a light pink crystal-covered sweatsuit by Pure Atlanta worn with the brand’s blue and pink KASH letterman jacket and blue Timberland boots.

Photo: IG Reproduction Photo: Valentino Photo: Hanifa Photo: Pure Atlanta

Surrounded by family, friends, and a plethora of balloons that matched their ‘fits, the expecting parents counted down to an explosion of blue confetti that revealed they were having a boy!

We couldn’t be happier for the beautiful couple and wish Da Brat a healthy delivery. Congrats to the Mrs. and Mrs. Harris-Dupart!