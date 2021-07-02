Cyn Santana Soaks Up the Sun in Cream Off-the-Shoulder Dress by Fashion Nova

Sneakers and dresses are a huge trend as stylers are merging comfortable kicks and chic dresses into a stylish look. Cyn Santana joined in on the trend, rocking a Fashion Nova dress with a pair of orange sneakers.

Cyn Santana wore the $39.99 Baby I’m In Love Ruched Dress by Fashion Nova. The dress comes in a cream color with an off-the-shoulder and ruched detail. It also features a drawstring to adjust the dress’s ruched component. Cyn finished the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses, an orange handbag and orange and white Nike Dunk High “Syracuse” sneakers.

The Baby I’m In Love Ruched Dress caters to all our Bombshells with sizing ranging up to 3X. Customers are definitely loving this dress with some reviewers calling it “super cute” and praising it as their “favorite dress”.

Absolutely loving this dress? Shop it here.