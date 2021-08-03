Cyn Santana stepped out for a night on the town rocking a chic orange dress! For her night out, she was outfitted in an orange mock neck ruched maxi dress from Fashion Nova paired with sneakers.

Cyn Santana wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 Back For Good Maxi Dress in orange. Also available in green, this maxi dress knocks all the other maxi dresses to the back seat. Perfect for summer, the dress appears in a light seasonal orange color with an allover ruched detailing, mock neck component, and no sleeves. The back features a small surprise slit for a slightly sexy reveal. Not to mention, the dress offers lots of stretch for comfort and to accentuate your curves.

Cyn Santana paired the Back For Good Maxi Dress with a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. You can opt for a casual look with sneakers like Cyn or dress it up with heels!

What say you? Shop the Back For Good Maxi Dress here!