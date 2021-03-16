Cyn Santana Posed in Nude Latex Stacked Pants by Fashion Nova

Cyn Santana graced the ‘gram in a stunning nude look by Fashion Nova recently. Let’s get into the details of her look:

Cyn Santana wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 Take It Or Leave It Latex Stacked Pant in mocha. While the mocha color worn by Cyn is sold out, you can still purchase the pants in black. Fashion Nova is always doing restocks as well, so you can sign up to notified when your size in the mocha pants are back in stock.

Cyn Santana completed her look with a corset top and matching sock booties along with crystal hoop earrings and soft glam for makeup.

The pants feature the popular stacked leg detailing which consists of the bottom half of the pants leg in a stacked, ruched design. The pants have a slight stretch and can simply be pulled on and off for easy functionality.

