You ask, we answer! @sidn3y_amor says, “Please please help with the details on this look!!”
Yep! @_cuban_link was captured by @abrithephotographer in a $430 RTA Calandra cut out polo dress, #chanel bag, and $1,165 Amina Muaddi Gilda embellished sandals, styled by @nayaashley .
A single cold shoulder puts a modern spin on a perfectly poised long-sleeve top complete with a crisp contrast collar.
Her sandals feature a Dalmation print.
This is a super cute look!
