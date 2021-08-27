Cuban Doll was recently spotted on the ‘gram sporting a casual look with her long wavy hair. The rapper was striking a pose in a black romper look by Fashion Nova.
Cuban Doll wore the black $19.99 Buenos Aires Romper by Fashion Nova paired with crystal embellished accessories including a fanny pack and slide sandals. The Buenos Aires Romper has also been spotted on Kylie Jenner and comes in a wide range of colors and prints. The romper presents itself as a tube top-style piece with lots of stretch, making it the ultimate versatile piece to have in your closet.
The Buenos Aires Romper can be dressed up or down. The choice is yours! You can pair it with an oversized jacket and sneakers or wear it alone with heels.
Thoughts? Shop it here.