‘Coming 2 America’ Star Nomzamo Mbatha Dons Tony Ward Couture Orange Crystal-Embellished Hooded Gown and Jimmy Choo Crystal Sandals for Virtual Premier
Coming 2 America premiered on Friday, and the stars of the movie enjoyed the premier of the movie safely and virtually! Breakout actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who plays “Mirembe” in the film, attended the virtual premier rocking a stunning orange look which would’ve turned heads on an on-person red carpet.
Nomzamo Mbatha wore Tony Ward Couture Spring/Summer 2021. Her dress featured a draped tangerine detailing along with an intricate crystal sleeve and detachable hood. She also wore Jimmy Choo “Shiloh” crystal sandals (sold out). For accessories, she went with Mahrukh Akuly earrings and Noa Jewelry rings.
Her look was styled by Harrison Thomas Crite. Her makeup was done by Tara Lauren with her hair executed by Donte Smith.
Photos: @iamjamesanthony