Comedian Pretty Vee Dazzled for her Birthday in a White Calechie Dress
Comedian Vena E, aka Pretty Vee celebrated her birthday in Atlanta rocking a gown by designer Calechie. The long sleeved custom crepe and crystal mesh dress has a slit that extends up to her hip. The bodice is asymmetrical with solid white material on one side and the crystal mesh on the other which extended up the neckline, creating a crystal turtle neck.
It was paired with silver Stuart Weitzman sandals and she was styled by Jeremy Haynes.
Image: Freddy Yo Art