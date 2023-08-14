Happy Monday, Bombers and Bombshells!

Yesterday, I was excited to attend Trell Thomas’s Black Excellence Brunch!

Here at FBD, we certainly embody all grades of Black Excellence! And with an all white dress code, I was definitely on board!

Guests sipped on Bailey cocktails and enjoyed hand massages featuring Dove products, all the while mixing and mingling:

Then, Trell held a conversation about life, love, and pride with Kelly Rowland, while attendees indulged in a savory brunch of waffles, chicken, and fruit:

I am new to LA, so it was beautiful to be surrounded by like minded people who also happened to be dressed in their Sunday best!

Take a look:

Bresha Webb looked snazzy in a white suit.

Gold accents uplifted this alluring two piece.

Ezihie the great from Temptation Island worked a vest and pants.

And I wore a dress from BridalBabes.com and shoes by Voyette Lee! Bridal Babes has bridesmaid and wedding dresses for all sizes and shapes, and they are universally flattering!

It was a fun time!



If you’re in LA and would like to attend the next Black Excellence Brunch, follow @trellworld or keep it locked here for updates.

What do you think?

Images: Getty/Fritz Metayer