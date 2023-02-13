Happy Monday!

Over the weekend, I was blessed to sit front row at the Sergio Hudson Fall 2023 show.

The offering harkened back to the 80’s with bold neon colors, print, and Barbie like hair. The season, Hudson introduced logo’d pieces and new prints, along with bright hued gowns with cut outs that I can see gracing any red carpet.

For the occasion, I wore Sergio Hudson under a Konstantine Furs coat.

After the show, I toasted to success with Sergio, and his brand owner Inga Beckham, with a special engraved bottle of Hennessy XO.

I also grabbed a pic with Kimora Lee Simmons, Kim Hatchett, and Aoki Lee Simmons (who walked in the show) before calling it a night.

Here’s to many more Bomb Life NYFW moments, elevated by Hennessy.