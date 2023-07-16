Last night, all of Black Hollywood came to Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete’s annual Hollyrod Foundation Gala!

Celebrating 25 years, the HollyRod Foundation was formed in 1999 by actress Holly Robinson Pete and her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete. The HollyRod Foundation provides help and hope to those with autism and Parkinson’s disease.

Stars showed up in style for a great cause! Take a look:

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete posed, with Holly in a $3,195 Sergio Hudson Biker Dress.

It was a family affair with Kimora Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons in Sergio Hudson, and Diddy’s children Christian, Jessie, and D’Lila Combs.

Ms. Tina Lawson was a vision in lace Tadashi Shoji.

Smokey Robinson and his wife Frances Gladney looked sharp in custom suits.

Nicole Ari Parker made the best dressed list in a Tarik Ediz Terracotta Gown.

I was very happy to be there! I wore a new arrival on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop from Asuso Couture and YSL Sandals .

Kyla Pratt was perfectly pretty in Maria Lucia Hohan.

Raven Symone and wife Miranda Maday coordinating in neutral tones.

It was a fun night!

Tiffany Haddish in Alex Perry

DJ DNice and Smokey Robinson

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete

Learn more and Donate at HollyRod.org.

Images: Splash/Getty



