Happy Wednesday, Bombers and Bombshells!

Can you believe it’s taken me two days to recover from my All Star weekend mentoring students from the Misa Hylton Fashion Academy?

Yes! The intense series offers college students the chance to learn and get invaluable advice from fashion industry insiders, include CFDA President Casandra Diggs, Chief Impact Officer of Kith and CEO of Liberty Fairs, Sharifa Murdock, Celebrity Stylist Wouri Vice, CEO of Native Son and Legendary Journalist Emil Wilbekin, and Yours Truly! The whole program is helmed by the incomparable Misa Hylton, an iconic stylist and style architect who basically created the 90’s hip hop style aesthetic through her groundbreaking work with Bad Boy artists like Lil Kim and Mary J. Blige.

It’s so easy for us to get caught up in our own personal Bomb Lives, so much so that we don’t carve out time to give back. I am grateful to Misa for creating this space for fashion industry hopefuls to learn from insiders; and also a space for insiders to offer some of their expertise. There is another generation of amazing creatives on the come up, and I was glad to witness some of them this weekend, particularly my team of mentees, @nayamiyamz@theblaqmagazine @lewksbyazzievand @itselijahofficial.

Follow them and show them lots of love as they explore fashion photography, marketing, styling, and editorial!

For the occasion, I wore a look by Belle Business Wear:

Get my blazer at BelleBusinessWear.co and learn more and apply to the Misa Hylton Fashion Academy at MisaHyltonFashionAcademy.com.

Images/Video: Salvatore DeMaio