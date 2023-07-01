Happy Saturday!

This year marks the 4th time I have covered Essence Fest!

Yes, I have been coming to NOLA since 2016 to cover the style, beauty, and fabulosity that is Essence Festival, and this year, I am a media correspondent for Mielle Organics!

I’ll be at the Convention Center at the Mielle Organics booth and at their pop up at 400 Julia Street every day through Sunday. So be sure to come by and say hey! I’ll be there today starting at 2:30pm.

So New Orleans is hot (101 degrees every day!) and typically there’s lots of walking going on, so the less clothed you are the better! For the occasion, I wore a top by Miao, along with a matching skirt. I thought boots would be somewhat comfortable, but my foot is aching today. But hey, these are the breaks when it comes to fashion sometimes!

I posed with Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez and Lance Gross at the Convention Center, and interviewed fabulous guests. Monique looked fly in a $3,100 Balmain dress, $1,690 Balmain bag, and Dior sandals. Lance was dapper in Thom Browne.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Stay tuned for the video on @fashionbombdaily and Youtube.com/fashionbombtv!

Come say heyyyy today at the Convention Center at 2:30pm and join me on the 2nd line at 4pm at 400 Julia Street. It’s lit!