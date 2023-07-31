A rooftop filled with barbie themed installations, and a variety of fashion, beauty and lifestyle activations painted the afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles for CLD PR’s ‘Summer in the City’ Gifting Experience.

Brandi Marshall (TV Personality – Selling the OC) in Nookie at CLD PR’s SUMMER IN THE CITY Gifting Experience, Image Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

From celebrities and influencers like Vanessa Simmons, Asia Monet, Brandi Marshall and Demi Burnett (who resembled Barbie herself), to our very own CEO, Claire Sulmers making an appearance, CLD PR’s event was star-studded and created quite the buzz.

Fashion Bomb Daily CEO, Claire Sulmers enjoying CLD PR’s SUMMER IN THE CITY Gifting Experience, Image by Fritz Metayer / @vizualape

Reality Show Personality – The Bachelor & Influencer, Demi Burnett on the Barbie themed rooftop at CLD PR’s SUMMER IN THE CITY Gifting Experience, Image Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

With sponsorships from brands like Agua Bendita, Windsor, Just Fab, Ardell, and Love Nookie, guests were treated with some of summer’s most beloved essentials. Think swimwear, athleisure wear, beauty products, and even Barbie X Dragon Glassware.

The Ardell stand full of Eyelash essentials for CLD PR’s SUMMER IN THE CITY Gifting Experience, Image Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

L-R) Heather Briganti (President of Yung Reaper) and Demi Burnett (Reality Show Personality – The Bachelor & Influencer) at CLD PR’s SUMMER IN THE CITY Gifting Experience, Image Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

Attendees were able to enjoy refreshing theme drinks courtesy of Cha Cha Matcha, Forever Young Wines, and Mingle Mocktails, along with delicious bites from ManEatingPlant, and Jeni’s Ice Cream.

(L-R) Tay Lautner (Influencer) and Natasha Bure (Influencer) at CLD PR’s SUMMER IN THE CITY Gifting Experience, Image Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

To top off the event, there was an experiential hall of couture by designer Ivan Young that was dreamlike and ethereal, consisting of over-the-top gowns characterized with sequins, beading and feathers- all the makings for a grand entrance.

The Hallway of couture by designer Ivan Young that led to the rooftop at CLD PR’s SUMMER IN THE CITY Gifting Experience, Image Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

CLD PR’s ‘Summer in the City’ was a memorable, and an incredible gifting experience, and perhaps couldn’t have come at a better time during the Barbie era, where women are recognized for their independence, influence and entrepreneurship.

(L-R) Asia Monet (TV Personality – American Crime Story) and Madi Webb (Influencer) at CLD PR’s SUMMER IN THE CITY Gifting Experience, Image Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

Ahead, see more attendees who attended ‘Summer in the City.’

Polly Brindle at CLD PR’s SUMMER IN THE CITY Gifting Experience, Image Credit: @PollyBrindle

Jadah Marie at CLD PR’s SUMMER IN THE CITY Gifting Experience, Image Credit: @Thejadahmarie

Davina Potratz at CLD PR’s SUMMER IN THE CITY Gifting Experience, Image Credit: @Davinapotratz

Attendees at CLD PR’s SUMMER IN THE CITY Gifting Experience, Image Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

It was such a fun time !

Image by Fritz Metayer / @vizualape

