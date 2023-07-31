A rooftop filled with barbie themed installations, and a variety of fashion, beauty and lifestyle activations painted the afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles for CLD PR’s ‘Summer in the City’ Gifting Experience.
From celebrities and influencers like Vanessa Simmons, Asia Monet, Brandi Marshall and Demi Burnett (who resembled Barbie herself), to our very own CEO, Claire Sulmers making an appearance, CLD PR’s event was star-studded and created quite the buzz.
With sponsorships from brands like Agua Bendita, Windsor, Just Fab, Ardell, and Love Nookie, guests were treated with some of summer’s most beloved essentials. Think swimwear, athleisure wear, beauty products, and even Barbie X Dragon Glassware.
Attendees were able to enjoy refreshing theme drinks courtesy of Cha Cha Matcha, Forever Young Wines, and Mingle Mocktails, along with delicious bites from ManEatingPlant, and Jeni’s Ice Cream.
To top off the event, there was an experiential hall of couture by designer Ivan Young that was dreamlike and ethereal, consisting of over-the-top gowns characterized with sequins, beading and feathers- all the makings for a grand entrance.
CLD PR’s ‘Summer in the City’ was a memorable, and an incredible gifting experience, and perhaps couldn’t have come at a better time during the Barbie era, where women are recognized for their independence, influence and entrepreneurship.
Ahead, see more attendees who attended ‘Summer in the City.’
It was such a fun time !
The Fashion Bomb is now in LA! To have us cover your next event, email Book@clairesulmers.com